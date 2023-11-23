Mother of toddler found dead in Abaco helping police

THE mother of a four-year-old girl who was found dead in Abaco is still assisting police with their investigations.

Police said the woman was not in custody, but is being questioned in connection with the child’s death.

The toddler was reportedly at a gated community in South Abaco on Saturday when she wandered off from her mother who, The Tribune understands, is a security guard in the community.

Police said moments later, the child was found unconscious on the beach.

This incident comes after two-year-old Daniel Nixon was found dead in bushes near his home in the Fox Hill area.

His parents were charged in court this week with cruelty to children.