‘No regret’ over contesting by-election for FNM leader

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he does not regret contesting the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election and does not believe the result shows the FNM is poorly positioned three years away from the next general election.

Some see by-elections as a referendum on the governing party and that the comfortable victory for the PLP’s Kingsley Smith shows the party’s continued strength in the country.

“I only would remind you and the public that there have been multiple by-elections and the outcome of by-elections has very little bearing at the end of the day on the general election,” Mr Pintard said yesterday, noting that after the FNM lost the North Abaco by-election in 2012, it emerged victorious in the 2017 general election.

“Again, at the end of the day, we believe this is a stress test on the organisation at the various stages, and we will see what we need to correct, whether it’s the machinery,” he said.

Mr Smith unofficially secured 2150 votes while Bishop Ricardo Grant got 1,276.

Mr Grant said although he did not win, he was proud of his campaign and would not let yesterday’s defeat discourage him from running again.

“As far as running is concerned, I’m not going to stop running. One of the things is when you start, you don’t stop,” he said. “I’m here to continue to work with the citizens here of West Grand Bahama and Bimini and stand with them and serve with them as I’ve been doing over the years.”

Mr Pintard said an “overwhelming majority” of FNM members thought it was essential to contest the seat.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham had previously told him by-elections favoured the PLP.

“Hubert Ingraham was one of our speakers on the platform consistently so he and I are one in terms of contesting this election,” Mr Pintard said yesterday.

He said despite the loss, the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini received more attention from the government than ever before.

“A number of commitments have been made,” he continued. “We will now hold the government accountable to see whether they fulfil that, whether that is the completion of the airport in Bimini and whether it’s the comprehensive road work to address flooding.”

When asked if he believes the results would energise those in the FNM who oppose his leadership, Mr Pintard replied: “The matter for me does not arise. I come to enjoy the overwhelming support of not only the officers and members of the party but the FNMs throughout the country, so I’m focused on holding the government accountable and continuing to refine the machinery of our party.”