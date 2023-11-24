Bail for man charged over fight outside mall

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of injuring someone in a fight outside the mall last week.
Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged Lanardo Remy, 44, with causing harm.
Remy allegedly injured Terrance Rolle during a fight on Marathon Road on November 18.
After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant was granted $2,000 bail with one or two sureties.
The trial in this matter begins on June 4, 2024.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.