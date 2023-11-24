Class of 2023: 12 inducted into the National Hall of Fame

NATIONAL HALL OF FAMERS: The 12 members of the Class of 2023 were inducted into the National Hall of Fame last night at Breezes SuperClubs. The event was originally scheduled for Government House but was moved to the new venue. Rubyann Darling, deputy to Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, presided over the induction in her absence. Also on hand for the event were Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg and Bahamas Olympic Committee president Rommel Knowles. Officials from the various sporting bodies and families of the inductees were also present. Inducted were Lawrence ‘Larry’ Davis (basketball), Anton Sealey (soccer), Allan Murray (swimming), John Johnson (basketball), Craig Flowers (golf), Peter Pratt (track and field), Mark Knowles (tennis), Irvin Taylor (cricket), Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson (volleyball), Yvonne Lockhart (softball), Fernley Palmer (boxing) and James ‘Sam’ Brown (cycling). They were all presented with their yellow jackets, indicating the significance of their achievement.