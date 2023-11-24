Clubs & Societies November 24th, 2023.

Kiwanis club of Over-The-Hill

On Saturday, November 18th, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill and our Key Clubs from RM Bailey & Jordan Prince William assisted with the painting of four Gazebos at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center.



It was a great day mentioning our young Key Clubbers in the art of holding a paint brush and using rollers to paint the numerous post and rails that made up the Gazebos and walkways.

The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill was organised on September 24, 1975, and is celebrating its 48th year of service. The Club remains the only all men’s Kiwanis club in Sunshine Division 22, Bahamas, under the Eastern Cananda & Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.

ST ANDREW’S LODGE NO 11

On Saturday, November 25, officers and members of St Andrew’s Lodge No 11, Nicholls Town, North Andros will host a rededication ceremony and banquet honoring members for hard work and dedication to the craft.

The event is a climax of efforts by the Prince Hall Lodge to reestablish a strong presence in the North Andros community following a period of 15 years in which the Lodge Hall was in a state of ramshackle caused by hurricane damage and weathering.

Over many months, members and officers of the lodge have been involved in the refurbishment of the community centre which is to be dedicated in memory of androsians, PGM Rodger A. Munnings and PGM Bertram A Newton.

Significant contributions to the local community in Andros have followed an aggressive appeal for new membership. Worshipful Master of St. Andrew’s Lodge No 11, Albert Braynen, asserts that the members of his lodge have been on the ground and visible in the community spreading one of freemasonry’s principle tenets — Brotherly Love. Braynen invites the entire Andros community to come out to the banquet and support the brothers who have worked diligently in supporting such a great cause. Braynen also sought to thank District Deputy Grand Master Dr Nigel Lewis and Rt Worshipful Grandmaster Leslie M Dean Sr 33° for their support of St Andrew’s No. 11 and commitment to freemasonry in our country.

St Andrew’s Lodge is appealing to the country and particularly to the entire Andros community for their support in continuing the charitable and benevolent work of freemasonry in settlements like North Andros, where many times their effect is felt far greater than in the more urban townships of our nation.

Zonta Club of New Providence

Zonta Club of New Providence launched its 2023 Orange the World Campaign with a Gender-based Violence Clinic on Saturday, September 17, 2023. The event was held at CV Bethel Senior High, in conjunction with the South Beach constituency and its MP, Bacchus Rolle.

Zonta’s annual advocacy is a part of an international Orange the World campaign, which coincides with the 16 Days of Activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls. By educating the community on what Gender-based violence is, Zontians hope to curb activities that cause detriment to women and girls in society. These ills include physical and emotional violence, trauma, and sexual harassment and abuse. First responders, community leaders and residents in the South Beach constituency gathered to hear a list of speakers bring their expertise on the subject.

Speakers included: Dr Denotrah Archer, Zontia, and physician; Ms Rodericka Colie, psychologist; Magistrate Ian-Marie Darville-Miller; and the Royal Bahamas Police Force Domestic Violence Unit. Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) is a member of Zonta International, a global organisation of executives in business and the professions working together to build a better world for women and girls.

Since 1997, ZCNP has executed numerous service and advocacy projects and assisted various institutions through financial contributions and fundraising efforts.

On Sunday, November 26, ZCNP will join the Department of Gender & Family Affairs Church Service at Bethel Baptist Church at 11am. At 5pm the same day, ZCNP will host a webinar: Mental Health & Your Child: What to Watch For & How to Help”. The Zoom Meeting ID is:897 9798 8797, password: 644686.