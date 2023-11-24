Gainz for Life Fitness Center hopes ‘to have positive impact on everyone who joins’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@treibunemedia.net

WHILE her focus will be on her career as a professional bodybuilder, Lorraine LaFleur is leaving the day-to-day operation of her Gainz for Life Fitness Center in the capable hands of her talented young daughter Allyssa Fox.

Lafleur, founder of Gainz for Life Fitness, just recently captured her second pro card when she represented The Bahamas as one of the national professional bodybuilders at the 2023 Orlando Joe Weider’s Amateur Olympia - taking home the overall women’s physique title and her 2nd IFBB Professional League Pro Card.

Now that she’s back home, LaFleur said she plans to focus on educating the members of Gainz for Life Fitness on the importance of mental and physical wellness and encouraging more individuals to participate in bodybuilding.

She intends to take a more hands-on approach with the community that has developed within her gym with Fox taking over the overall management of the Gainz for Life Fitness brand as the chief executive officer.

After living in Canada for five years and earning her bachelor’s degree in finance, Fox recently returned to Nassau to take over the company.

Having competed alongside her mom at ages 16 and 17, Fox also believes that a healthy, balanced lifestyle is crucial for an individual to maintain their mental and physical wellness. “Therefore, Gainz for Life Fitness aims to provide a safe, respectful space where individuals can focus on improving their health, achieving their goals and fostering relationships with the people around them,” she said.

“We hope to have a positive impact on everyone who joins the G4LF community and eventually branch out to collaborate with other health centric organisations in the community.”

Additionally, LaFleur and Fox will be working on bringing in their first line of clothing and fitness accessories shortly, so that members can represent the G4LFFAM when they’re out. “Our members are amazing and quirky,” they said. “We love the mix of personalities within the G4LF community, and am grateful to receive an opportunity to serve them.

In the future, we hope that the Gainz for Life Fitness brand will inspire those who they connect with to connect with and learn themselves. So, that we can embody our motto: Mind. Body. Focus on you.”

Gainz for Life is located in the Danmar Plaza south of the East Street and Solider Road junction. At present, they cater to about 500 members that frequent the training facilities from 5am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm on Saturdays and 9am to 3pm on Sundays and holidays.