Man fined $500 for marijuana possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $500 after admitting to having 4 3/4oz of marijuana on him earlier this month.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Jonathon Saunders, 23, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.



Saunders was arrested after police found him with 4 3/4 oz of marijuana in New Providence on November 6.

After Saunders pleaded guilty to the offence, he was ordered to pay a fine of $500 or risk one month in prison.