‘PEOPLE WANTED MONEY FOR VOTE’: FNM coordinator says residents wanted cash just to turn up

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AS polling wound down in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency on Wednesday, David Wallace, the former Free National Movement MP for the area and coordinator of the party’s campaign, hoped a last-minute influx of FNM supporters would rescue the party’s chances, knowing a high turnout was critical to the party’s success.

Instead, he claimed yesterday, people who said they would vote for the FNM began requesting money just to turn up.

“People were calling you and saying, ‘I’m not coming to vote until somebody come and touch me,’” he said. “I said ‘touch you?’ I went to see a young lady and she said to me straight and plain, their position was, if they want my vote, this is what I want.

“I was working one polling division, Jones Town, and I got a call, one fella say he got 25 fellas together and they all got their voter’s card and they ain’ voting till somebody touch me. It was something like, it was breeding on its own or festering. One person said it, then the next person said it, and I said to myself, no man, you got to vote on principle.”

Vote-buying claims have coloured Bahamian elections for years, but are difficult to prove.

In assessing what went wrong for the FNM, Mr Wallace claimed the Progressive Liberal Party had the funding advantage and unsparingly mobilised government resources to attract voters. He believes it should be unlawful for the government to issue contracts, give people jobs or sign major agreements close to an election.

He criticised Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander for “riding with the leader of the PLP on the day of the election”, suggesting such actions could intimidate voters.

“Why wasn’t the commissioner of police being escorted by his own policeman in his own police car?” he asked. “Why was he riding with the prime minister?

“I’ve never seen it. Former Prime Minister Ingraham came to Grand Bahama for the rally on Sunday. He said ‘Mr Wallace, I want to ride in the constituency to see where everybody is.’ He said he needed a car. I gave him my car. He said, ‘my policeman could follow me, but I’m not riding in no police car to campaign.’”

Mr Ingraham criticised the PLP’s use of uniformed officers during a rally on Sunday.

“For uniformed police officers to be accompanying the head of the government campaigning at night with police lights blazing, that ain’t right,” he said. “It is undemocratic. They know better than that, the police know better than that, so stop it!”

Mr Wallace said he knew before polls closed that the FNM would lose because it was a low turnout election, with 62 per cent of registered voters voting.

“Traditionally, the PLP will vote,” he said. “PLPs, even if they are angry, will vote. All that mob you hear after the confirmation of Kingsley Smith and those people were supporting Shane saying I ain supporting the PLP and Brave got to go, man, one trip to Nassau and couple promises and they come out shouting Brave is the best thing.”

“The FNM on the other hand, when they are angry, they just don’t come out. That has been the trend of politics in The Bahamas.”

While some will assess the election results for what it means about the popularity of the PLP and FNM two and a half years away from the next general election, Mr Wallace noted that the constituency is a PLP stronghold that has gone to the FNM only twice since 1972, both during wave elections.