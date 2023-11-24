Three charged over firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN, a woman and a 17-year-old girl were granted bail after allegedly being found with a loaded gun in an abandoned building after the man had been shot and injured in a gunfight.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Billy Norelis, 26, Felicia Norelis, 28, and the 17-year-old with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Billy Norelis allegedly got into a fight with Cidouline Myrtil at his residence on Sandilands Village Road on the night of November 19. Norelis reportedly threatened Myrtil with a handgun only for him to end up shot during the altercation.

Norelis was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital under police guard.

Later the same day police recovered a green and silver coloured .40 pistol and a single round of .40 ammunition in an abandoned building on Bernard Road.

After being informed that the matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), the accused were told that their bail was set at $7,000 each. Under the conditions of the bail Billy Norelis is expected to sign in at Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Wednesday and Friday by 7pm. Felicia Norelis is expected to sign in at the Wulff Road Police station every Wednesday and Friday by 7pm.

The juvenile has to obey a residential curfew unless under adult supervision.

The VBI in this matter is set for service on February 16, 2024.