Man charged with possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $7,000 bail after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun on a motorcycle after a police chase near Robinson Road earlier last month.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Berkley Fowler, 33, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.

Police reportedly engaged Smith in a chase as he rode his motorcycle in the area of Robinson Road and Minnie Street at around 7.20am on August 13.

After the accused crashed into another vehicle police allegedly found on him a Glock 17 Gen 5 pistol with the serial number erased. This weapon was also seized with three unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bail was set at $7,000 with one or two sureties on condition he signs in at the Western Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

Smith’s trial begins on December 12.