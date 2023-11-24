Woman accused of stealing handbag containing $1,400

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A WOMAN was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of stealing a handbag containing $1,400 in cash earlier this month.
Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Miriam Wilson, 52, with stealing.
Wilson allegedly stole a black Guess bag valued at $450 belonging to Jermaine Machen from a residence on Roosevelt Avenue on the morning of November 18. The purse contained $1,400 in cash.
After pleading not guilty to the charge, Wilson was informed that her police bail of $1,000 would be extended.
Wilson’s trial begins on June 18, 2024.
