Woman accused of stealing handbag containing $1,400

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of stealing a handbag containing $1,400 in cash earlier this month.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Miriam Wilson, 52, with stealing.

Wilson allegedly stole a black Guess bag valued at $450 belonging to Jermaine Machen from a residence on Roosevelt Avenue on the morning of November 18. The purse contained $1,400 in cash.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Wilson was informed that her police bail of $1,000 would be extended.

Wilson’s trial begins on June 18, 2024.