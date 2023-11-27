EDITORIAL: We should take time to give thanks

FOR some, the weekend gone was all about giving thanks.

Many Bahamians – and visitors to our nation – take part in the traditions of Thanksgiving weekend. A US tradition by origin, of course, but one that many have absorbed by our proximity and connections to our northern neighbour.

In Friday’s Tribune, columnist Diane Phillips considered when we would give thanks as a nation, and in today’s Tribune, columnist Dr Kenneth Kemp talks about the things for which he is grateful. Among those is that he has reached his 100th column in The Tribune – for which we ourselves are grateful, with his thoughtful words having been a regular feature of The Tribune’s pages.

But Dr Kemp also talks about another series of his, over on his TikTok, where he asks celebrities what they are most grateful for. Tony Hawk talks of his family and his ability to work, Magic Johnson also talks about family, and health. Paula Abdul is grateful for God and her kind heart. And so it goes.

As a nation, we often obsess about what is wrong and fail to reflect as readily upon what is right.

At the weekend, for example, Rotary held a glitzy occasion to recognise some of the best of our nation – the Bahamians who have made a difference.

The Paul Harris Fellowship award was to be given to lawyer Fred Smith – although he was not in attendance at the event itself.

Mr Smith is a name familiar to Tribune readers – and a thorn in the side of many a politician who perhaps might wish Mr Smith was not so good at his job.

He has been a champion of the oppressed and a fighter where he was needed.

As the name of Peter Nygard appears yet again with another lawsuit in New York, it is worth noting the years that Mr Smith has spent in legal battle with Mr Nygard, despite the numerous threats he suffered along the way.

He has fought to ensure that human rights are protected, even when it comes to those in shanty town communities who are dismissed by many others.

Mr Smith has even had his nationality questioned in the past by those who have claimed he is not Bahamian, even when he is more Bahamian than most of us, tracing his family routes to one of the last remaining Lucayans after the Spaniards left the islands.

That is a typical tactic of those who cannot win the argument on its own – to try to undermine the person speaking instead. Even The Tribune has fallen foul to that – Sir Lynden Pindling would often refer to “that crazy French woman on Shirley Street” despite the Dupuch family being fourth generation in The Bahamas.

There are more – many more – Bahamians who should be celebrated too. In recent times, we have reported on Denton Gibson, a new launch director for NASA in Florida. We have reported on Jervon Sands, the fourth Rhodes Scholar for The Bahamas, following in the footsteps of Dr Desiree Cox, Dr Christian Campbell, and Dr Myron Rolle.

There are Chevening scholars, there are NBA stars, there are Olympians, there is Coach Yo – Yolett McPhee-McCuin who led Ole Miss to triumph in the Battle 4 Atlantis last week.

The Bahamas has a lot to be thankful for – and Bahamian compatriots who deserve to be celebrated.

One of the joys of news reporting is being able to share the adulation for those who strive and succeed – whether they are at the top of their field or just starting out.

So we too give thanks, for all the opportunities Bahamians offer to celebrate their success.