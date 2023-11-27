Man shot dead in South Beach area

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in South Beach on Sunday night.

According to reports, at around 10.30pm, the 30-year-old had just arrived at a residence on Kendall Avenue when the male occupant of a black-coloured Japanese vehicle opened fire in his direction. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to this matter. If you have details that could aid this investigation, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).