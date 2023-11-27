Revised lawsuit expands list of defendants against Nygard

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CLASS action lawsuit in New York accusing Peter Nygard of assaulting 13 women in a wide-ranging criminal enterprise has been revised after the former mogul was convicted of sexual assault in Canada.

The revised lawsuit expands the list of defendants to include companies, many of them tied to Nygard, that allegedly facilitated his criminal conduct. It also goes after five Canadian citizens who were critical officials in his companies and allegedly helped him evade accountability.

The lawsuit reiterates some previous claims, including that Nygard used funds from his companies to make political contributions and bribe local government and law enforcement personnel.

The original lawsuit had nine alleged Bahamian victims. However, the plaintiffs in the latest suit are 13 United States residents whose identities are withheld. It is unclear whether Bahamian women are still party to the case.

One woman, a former employee of Nygard Companies, alleges that Nygard repeatedly assaulted and battered her between 2017 and 2018 at one of his properties. She claims she was continuously pressured to participate in group sex acts.

Jane Doe No 2 met Nygard in New York City at the W Hotel and was invited to The Bahamas, where Nygard allegedly raped her after she refused to have sex with him.

Jane Doe 3 alleged that she was hired to model for one of Nygard Companies’ multi-day fashion shows during Superbowl weekend in 2014. She claimed that Nygard encountered her backstage and began rubbing her vagina without consent.

A model manager allegedly recruited Jane Doe No 4 by offering her a model opportunity with Nygard’s companies in The Bahamas. She flew on Nygard’s private jet to this country. While she was here, Nygard allegedly solicited her to be an assistant in one of his companies. Once employed, she was allegedly forced to engage in sexual acts under threat.

Another woman allegedly met Nygard in this country after being invited to a “pamper party”. She was allegedly required to attend “swinger’s clubs” and engage in sex acts with Nygard after being promised a legitimate job.

The lawsuit argues that the W Hotel in New York was negligent in protecting its patrons.

Earlier this month, Nygard was convicted of four counts of sexual assault in Toronto, Canada.