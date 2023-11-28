Xavion signs deal with Bahamasair

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With the rapid success he has achieved so far, judoka Xavion Johnson can now capitalise on his first local sponsorship deal, becoming the youngest partner of Bahamasair.

A two-year deal, which included a cash incentive and tickets to travel to and from The Bahamas, was completed on Monday as the 17-year-old Johnson signed the contract with Bahamasair officials, headed by managing director Tracy Cooper.

Also present were Johnson’s mother Ordain Moss, his Fox Hill Member of Parliament Fred Mitchell, Bahamas Judo Federation president D’Arcy Rahming Sr and sensei Mickey Munnings who got Johnson started in judo.

Cooper, who was accompanied by Samatha Lookie, the sales and marketing director and board members Dr Tyneil Cargill and Melony Rahming, said they are delighted at Bahamasair to welcome Johnson on board the national airline.

“He is an up-and-coming young man, somebody in our society who wants to pop up and let others know what good young men are all about,” Cooper said. “Xavion is the best judo competitor that we have in the Bahamas today.

“He holds titles from this year alone from the Pan American Games, titles in the US Open, as a matter of fact, he is the two-time US Open champion and he also holds the European title. If that doesn’t say just how good this man is as it relates to his trade, I don’t know what else to say.”

As Bahamasair celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Cooper said that they are delighted to sign the contract that will allow him to promote the company’s brand whenever he travels to compete. He will also receive a stipend. He will also get a chance to travel around the Family Islands to promote the sport of judo.

Johnson, who started competing in judo at the age of eight, said he was delighted to sign the contract with Bahamasair and although he was a little “speechless,” he was pleased with everything going on.

“It’s amazing. I love representing my country because in judo, there’s basically only about five of us who are competing and I get questions about the Bahamas so much when I travel, so I am very happy about representing my country.”

So far, Johnson has travelled to Mexico, Peru, the United States, Croatia, Portugal, Bosnia, Denmark and the Dominican Republic, but his ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympics, hopefully in 2028 in Los Angeles, California.

“My plans are for 2024 to grow my beard,” said Johnson, who came out with a new look haircut. “Since I’m moving up from Youth 21 and to the 66-kilogram class, I have to get used to it. I would say by 2025 I should be used to it. Then I can start looking at qualifying for the 2028 Olympics.”

Whatever direction his life takes, his mother said she is just super proud of what her son has accomplished so far. She noted that the deal with Bahamasair will only help to strengthen his progress in the future.

“Sometimes I have to take a step back and realise that he’s more than just my son,” Moss stated. “I believe that Xavion is walking into his purpose. He has been this way since he started in judo.

“When I tell you he would get up and prepare himself for judo and put himself on a diet at eight years old so that he could make his weight category. He would set his own schedule and the only time he would have free time is if I took him out of his schedule. So he has been this way for the past nine years and, as a mother, I am just privileged to help him to walk into his purpose.”

While she’s admitted that she’s immensely proud of her son, Moss acknowledged that he would not have been able to succeed without the support given by so many people, including their family and friends.

“This right here (signing of contract) is a monumental experience. I am so proud of my son and so proud to be sitting on the side of him and calling him my son,” she said.

Mitchell, the Foreign Affairs Minister, who took the time to congratulate Johnson before he took on a mission trip, thanked Bahamasair for including one of his constituents of Fox Hill in the partnership agreement.

“It’s always a privilege when you are a representative to support young people, who are the future of the country, and particularly, someone who is a male because there’s always this complaint that the males are not keeping up with women.

“So when you see someone who is a male making it, we ought to support him and to make sure that he gets as far as he could with the support of the general community. So on behalf of the Fox Hill community, through his mom for her support and the work to ensure that he has the confidence that he has, I just want to say congratulations and thank him, keep it up. We will do all we can to support you in the future.”

Rahming, in expressing his gratitude to the Johnson family, said the BJF is also pleased with Bahamasair in their forward thinking of the development of the youth of the nation.

“You’re not going to be disappointed in his character and also in his efforts,” Rahming said. “He’s been training for this for a long time. There’s a deep desire and we really appreciate Bahamasair stepping forward as a corporate sponsor.

“This is one of the young people we want to show the world what a Bahamian is all about. We are so proud that it would be done on our national flag carrier.”

Lookie, who was responsible for securing the deal between Bahamasair and Johnson, said they are happy to have him on board.

“He will be one of our first athletes under the age of 21, so we are excited about that,” Lookie said. “He’s young and he’s up and coming and with us being 50 years, it’s kind of a restart where you reach 50 and everybody thinks they’re now a teenager again.

“So we are happy to have him on board to showcase a new brand and a new face.”

Sensie Mickey Munnings, who was Johnson’s first coach at Eastwood Judo Club on Prince Charles Drive, said he’s proud of the accomplishments of his protégé.

“When he first came to me, I told his mother that he will be very special,” Munnings said. “From then to now, he’s achieved a bit. I still believe that he has a bright future ahead of him. I’m very excited about what he will do.”

Johnson, who trains out of Alberta, Canada with Russell Gallant and Evan Beaton from the Lethbridge Judo Club, will be home for the next few weeks. He said he will take the time to improve on his weight so that he can compete in the new class when he returns to competition next year.

“It feels amazing. It’s like a dream come true,” said Johnson about the contract with Bahamasair.

“I’m now looking forward to representing the company when I compete in my first event from January 27-29 in Saskatoon, Canada. I am really proud to be competing as a Bahamian with Bahamasair.”