High school boy stabbed by two others, says police report

THREE senior high school boys were involved in a stabbing incident yesterday.

A 16-year-old student of a school on Baillou Hill Road and School Lane was attacked and stabbed by 17 and 15-year-old students, police said. Police did not name the school, but CR Walker Senior High is located in that area.

The victim was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital by ambulance for stab wounds to his lower back. He was listed in stable condition.