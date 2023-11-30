Hanna Martin: We’re trying very hard to make schools a safe environment

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a student stabbed another student on Tuesday, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said officials are working “very hard to” create a “harmonious, synergistic environment for young people”.

“We have the police on the campus,” she said yesterday.

“Searches are conducted. I think students cooperate in ensuring that there’s a safe environment. So we’re trying very hard. I think that when you consider we have 150 plus schools, we are managing the situation, I think as well as can be expected.”

“However, this incident has occurred, and we will now go back to see what has to be done, what do we learn from this incident that allows us to ensure safety as we move forward.”

Mrs Hanna Martin said an 11th grade student stabbed a 16-year-old student near CR Walker Senior High School’s campus on Tuesday.

Police had reported that on Tuesday after 1pm, a 16-year-old student was attacked and stabbed by two students, ages 17 and 15.

Officers from the Mobile Division arrested both suspects on the school’s premises. The victim sustained stab wounds to his lower back and is listed in stable condition.