Man dies after Garden Hills shooting

Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that has left a 35-year-old man of Geranium Avenue, Garden Hills dead.

According to reports, shortly before 7pm on Sunday, police received information that a male was shot on Daisy Lane off Beaumontia Avenue, Garden Hills. The responding officers intercepted a vehicle with the victim and provided escort to the hospital.

Additionally, police were informed that the victim was standing with a group of people outside a residence when he was approached by male occupants of a heavily tinted champagne Bluebird Sylphy. A male suspect exited the vehicle, produced a firearm and shot the victim to the upper body before fleeing the area north on Beaumontia Avenue.

The medical doctor at Princess Margaret Hospital confirmed that the victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital.