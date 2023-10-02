Residents ‘adamantly’ oppose resort’s West Bay expansion

• West New Providence communities urge re-zone rejection

• Fear cafe, florist, grocery store plan will worsen problems

• ‘Walls literally shake’ from A Stone’s Throw Away music

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Residents in two western New Providence communities are “adamant” a hotel should not be given permission to re-zone a West Bay Street property as “commercial” so it can develop a grocery store, cafe and other amenities.

Homeowners in Tropical Gardens and Gambier Heights have both submitted petitions to the Department of Physical Planning urging the authorities to reject the application by A Stone’s Throw Away, a resort property that is part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection owned by former Paradise Cruise Line chief executive, Oneil Khosa.

Describing the existing resort as a “nuisance” to the community and nearby residents, with music that “literally shakes the walls of our homes” during functions, homeowners fear approving its expansion will only worsen traffic congestion and the lack of available parking; increase the volume of trash and pollution they have to deal with; and produce an “uptick in crime” by drawing undesirables to the area.

In documents filed with the Department of Physical Planning, and in subsequent interviews with Tribune Business, residents also expressed concerns that once the Town Planning Committee approves the re-zoning any commercial structures - such as a nightclub, bar or fast-food restaurant - could be constructed at the Tropical Gardens Road junction where traffic access to West Bay Street is already difficult and a potential accident hazard.

However, Mr Khosa, in his original July 30, 2023, application for the re-zoning alleged that “the community appreciated and supported our proposal” during a meeting held the week before. That meeting was attended by both Dr Hubert Minnis, the former prime minister who is the area’s MP, and Keenan Johnson, the Town Planning Committee’s chairman.

Dr Minnis did not respond to Tribune Business calls and requests seeking comment on the brewing A Stone’s Throw Away controversy ahead of the Town Planning Committee meeting on the matter tonight. However, multiple sources confirmed to this newspaper that the former prime minister lives atop the apartment complex immediately opposite the resort, and just up the hill from the site it proposes to develop and which is causing consternation among his constituents.

Mr Khosa, who last year left Paradise Cruise Line, the company that operated the Grand Celebration vessel (now rebranded as Margaritaville at Sea) that called on Freeport, wrote: “In a residents meeting held on July 23, 2023, that was also attended by Dr Minnis and Keenan Johnson for the beautification of the Tropical Gardens entrance, the community appreciated and supported our proposal for the intended use that was put forward by Meka McWeeney.”

However, Geoffrey Stuart, one of the residents who attended that meeting and is also opposing A Stone’s Throw Away’s project, gave a totally different version of what transpired when contacted by Tribune Business. He said the July 23 event was called to discuss the community’s general concerns about the encroachment of commercial ventures into residential areas, with Mr Johnson on Town Planning’s behalf there to explain the necessary processes and approvals required.

Mr Stuart said the proposed re-zoning of the site at the junction of West Bay Street and Tropical Gardens Road was only presented at the end of the meeting, with Dr Minnis introducing the proponents. He added that no connection was made between the re-zoning and A Stone’s Throw Away, and he was given the impression that it was to facilitate “a coffee shop” - operated by the same person with a similar venture at Compass Point - and not the larger project eyed by the hotel.

“There was no formal agreement at that particular meeting,” Mr Stuart said in response to Mr Khosa’s assertion of community backing. “It was like an ad-hoc comment. Some people put up their hands, others didn’t. It was not overwhelming support. The Stone’s Throw Away property was not even mentioned. Someone did make a presentation, and we were told it was going to be a coffee shop.”

Documents filed with Town Planning, though, reveal this is not the first time that A Stone’s Throw Away has sought to gain approval for re-zoning this same site. However, its 2020 bid, which involved developing the property into a restaurant and fast-food takeaway, was rejected by the Minnis administration’s Town Planning Committee.

Charles Zonicle, the physical planning director, in a December 16, 202, paper said of the 16,526 square foot site that it was virtually surrounded by single family and residential properties. And, at the public consultation held virtually some six days before, “two neighbours, immediately east and west of the subject property, expressed objections to the proposed change of land use as incompatible in relation to their residential properties”.

As a result, and with parking concerns also factored into the mix, Mr Zonicle wrote: “The Department does not support the request to change the use of the two small structures to commercial land use. The proposed development is deemed to be an incompatible land use.”

This history was noted by Jehan Wallace, the Department of Physical Planning’s chief physical planner, in her August 2023 paper to the Town Planning Committee. However, it appears that three years later he planning authorities have decided to test the waters again.

“Although the current request is similar in nature,” Ms Wallace wrote, “significant time has passed and the Department would like to determine if he neighbourhood objections are still the same.” Hence tonight’s public hearing and consultation at the Department of Physical Planning’s offices.

Mr Khosa, who Tribune Business made numerous attempts to contact but was unsuccessful, in his July 30, 2023, application confirmed he owns the site and that it is adjacent to the existing hotel property. Explaining the rationale the re-zoning, he argued: “Currently the land has two buildings that have been left abandoned for a long period by the previous owners.

“Our intention is to upgrade the existing buildings without any real external changes and use them to start a cafe, flower shop cum grocery store and food and beverage. We believe such use will not only be a great solution for these two buildings but will also help beautify and enhance the entire curb appeal of the corner.”

Nearby homeowners disagree. Bianca Armbrister, in a September 12, 2023, letter to physical planning, wrote: “I live immediately across from the property and I have never gotten a satisfactory answer as to why Stone’s Throw Away was allowed to operate in the capacity of a commercial entity.

“As it stands, the property is a nuisance to myself and other members of the community. They have hosted events (mainly wedding receptions and graduation parties) on-property that play music at obnoxious levels and have literally shaken the walls of our homes. Myself and other occupants of my household have to shut ourselves in our rooms like hermits just to be able to sleep.

“The sound is audible as far as Hollyhock Drive and the community has made numerous complaints regarding this. The music isn’t the only problem. The attendees frequently obstruct the entrances to my property with their vehicles, leave trash next to where they have parked on the hill slope and along my wall. Sometimes they throw trash into my yard.”

And Tropical Gardens residents, in their petition to physical planning, said re-zoning the property to commercial could “attract outside persons” to the area and “produce an uptick in crime”. Reiterating that they “strongly oppose” the proposal, they added: “We are also concerned that, once it is designated commercial, it may change from the project that was initially approved to something else.

“The company presently operates a bed and breakfast called A Stone’s Throw Away, which does not have any parking space and sometimes creates congestion at the top of the hill. The new operation would pose the same issue we foresee; that the clientele would park on both sides of the street, whether it is illegal or not. Food definitely attracts rodents, which creates another problem.”

Mr Stuart, on behalf of Gambier Heights residents, said he “sometimes has trouble navigating to my home” and exiting his yard due to the amount of vehicles that park in the street to access A Stone’s Throw Away. “When there is an event, their music is intolerable, wherein we are challenged to watch our television as the sound drowns out the sound from the television,” he added.

“Once you change the usage from residential to commercial, there is nothing that prevents the owner from using the commercial blanket to change the type of business they operate from the premises.” Mr Stuart subsequently told Tribune Business: “My concern is what else can go there? It does not restrict them changing what they operate there to something else. It may be a nightclub.

“If people start parking on both sides of the street we will have a bigger problem, and it’s a dangerous curve, a blind curve coming from Bay Street into the community..... We are adamant that it should not go forward. The majority of people that I know, definitely in my community, Gambier Heights, every household agrees it should not be developed.”

Mr Stuart and others were backed by Raymond Winder, the former Deloitte & Touche managing partner and Commonwealth Bank president, who lives two spots down from the site in question on West Bay Street. “When you look at the parking and that area now, it’s a challenge right now trying to get out of Tropical Gardens Road on to West Bay Street unless you use the mirror there.

“I say that to say it’s a challenge in that area now without any potential commercial property being there, and it’s just going to make it even worse. I can’t imagine why Town Planning would agree to give it to them. It’s a small space to have any kind of commercial enterprise. I’m in favour of the residents. That it shouldn’t be there. I can’t see any reason why they should have approval for that. I think they’ve got it all wrong. I haven’t met anyone in favour of that. They have my support.”