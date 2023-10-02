Toddlers among 14 hurt in Grand Bahama boat crash

A BOATING accident in Grand Bahama injured 14 people yesterday, including three toddlers.

Police said shortly before 1pm yesterday, a 36ft boat with 21 people left Fortune Bay Drive for Grand Cay, Abaco, when the vessel hit a sand bank a half mile north of the Freeport dock.

Several passengers were reportedly ejected from the vessel and later retrieved from the water. The passengers, all Bahamians, were helped by another vessel and returned to Grand Bahama.

The injured include seven women, four men, two girl toddlers and a male toddler. They were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital and were treated for minor injuries.

Police are questioning the boat captain, a 53-year-old man of Grand Cay, Abaco.

The incident comes three weeks after a boat capsized off Rose Island with 28 people on board. After taking in excessive water, three people in that incident were taken to the hospital for medical attention.