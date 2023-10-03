The best way to start the day

By Fay Simmons

Students at the Cleveland Eneas Primary School enjoyed a free breakfast donated by Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) last week.

FOAM adopted the school last year and implemented a monthly breakfast programme for all students themed “feeding is seeding”.

Khandi Gibson, director of FOAM, said she started the programme to ensure that children that may be facing food insecurity can get a hot meal. She added that proper nutrition can energise children and help them to focus on their academics.

She said: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you would be surprised how having a hot meal can give them a jumpstart and help them to function properly and concentrate on their school work.”

The breakfast is held on the last Friday of the month in collaboration with local businesses and donors. Last week’s event was sponsored by JP Morgan Trust Company, who assisted in providing meals for 600 students.

Anyone interested in donating to the programme can visit the FOAM community centre in Nassau Village.