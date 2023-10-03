Commissioner says police officer that struck boy was reprimanded, fined and removed from frontline duty

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

A POLICE officer shown in a viral video striking a boy was reportedly reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said the officer pleaded guilty to the allegations before the Police Tribunal.

“I believe that he was reprimanded severely,” he said, “and I think he paid some fines and all of that. So, he was dealt with, and I think he was removed from frontline duties, and I believe that’s where we are at this time.”

The commissioner did not reveal the amount of the fine, saying Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux would know the details.

Last month, a video showed two police officers on a golf cart approaching a group of students near the Mall at Marathon. One of the officers demanded the students “go home and find the bus stop”.

A male student responded: “I just reached here. I going to go get something.”

The officer replied: “Who you think you talking to like that? Boy, you stupid, ay?” He then struck the student with a baton, roughing him up before placing him in the back of the golf cart.

Critics scolded the officer. Attorney Christina Galanos pledged to provide the boy with legal aid.