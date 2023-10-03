Commissioner says police officer that struck boy was reprimanded, fined and removed from frontline duty

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
A POLICE officer shown in a viral video striking a boy was reportedly reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine.
Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said the officer pleaded guilty to the allegations before the Police Tribunal.
“I believe that he was reprimanded severely,” he said, “and I think he paid some fines and all of that. So, he was dealt with, and I think he was removed from frontline duties, and I believe that’s where we are at this time.”
The commissioner did not reveal the amount of the fine, saying Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux would know the details.
Last month, a video showed two police officers on a golf cart approaching a group of students near the Mall at Marathon. One of the officers demanded the students “go home and find the bus stop”.
A male student responded: “I just reached here. I going to go get something.”
The officer replied: “Who you think you talking to like that? Boy, you stupid, ay?” He then struck the student with a baton, roughing him up before placing him in the back of the golf cart.
Critics scolded the officer. Attorney Christina Galanos pledged to provide the boy with legal aid.
Comments
John 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Well he is also being sued. His actions were draconian and unnecessary, including the verbal abuse and filthy language. Children need discipline, yes but not abuse
moncurcool 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
I think? So the COP does not know?
The headline is inaccurate.
lucaya 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
What is all that "I think" coming from the COP? Very unprofessional and questionable on his part!
ThisIsOurs 47 minutes ago
What about the policeman who punched the woman?
"*.
“I believe that he was reprimanded severely,” he said, “and I think he paid some fines and all of that. So, he was dealt with, and I think he was removed from frontline duties, and I believe that’s where we are at this time.”
Is this really an answer? I believe...I think...". Did they call him when he was getting ready to take a flight?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID