Landlord who suspiciously died after police chase had ‘high concentration of marijuana’ in his system, said COP

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TOXICOLOGY test results show that a man who died suspiciously with his 22-month-old son last month had “a high concentration of marijuana” in his system, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

Jermaine Miller, 42, and baby Anwar Miller died on September 12.

Police were alerted to an apartment on Family Street, off Solider Road, after a tenant complained that Miller, his landlord, was attacking him.

Police arrested Miller because of his erratic behaviour. The man had jumped through a window when confronted about attacking his tenant. He died after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia.

The toddler’s body was unresponsive inside the apartment complex’s bedroom. The body had no visible wounds, but there was skin discolouration.

Commissioner Fernander offered no meaningful insight into the cause of the child’s death yesterday, reiterating that the autopsy results remain inconclusive.

“The adult male, we found that it was a high concentration of marijuana in his system, and that matter is still ongoing,” he said.

Last month, Commissioner Fernander said police questioned Anwar’s mother. He provided no update on this yesterday.