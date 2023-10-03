Kai Harvey is in seventh grade and has enjoyed homeschooling since he began in his kindergarten year, while living in the Cayman Islands in 2015.

His favourite aspect of home-schooling is that he can study and learn at his own pace, whether moving rapidly through subject matter that comes easily, or taking longer in areas of difficulty.

Kai enjoys many extra-curricular programs such as hip-hop dance, swimming, chess club, golf and soccer, sailing and baseball.

He is looking forward to engaging in more advanced courses in his favourite subjects while continuing to prepare himself to become a productive and well-rounded member of society.

• Do you know a student you’d like to nominate for Student Spotlight? Email details to jsimmons@

tribunemedia.net.