‘Eleuthera boy’s death not due to dengue’

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said officials are investigating the death of a 17-year-old Central Eleuthera High School student, denying the mother’s claim that the boy tested positive for Dengue fever.
Chykino “Kenny” Thompson died on Sunday.
His mother, Laquell Thompson, claimed her son was diagnosed with Dengue fever and was prescribed Motrin.
Dr Darville said according to his understanding, a doctor saw Chykino, but never tested the boy for Dengue.
“They thought he had an upper respiratory tract infection or viral phenomena,” he said.
He said the boy was sent home.
“To my understanding, the child was not given Motrin. The child was given acetaminophen,” he said. “Usually, with these viral illnesses, you stay away from aspirin or any ibuprofen. There is no shortage of medicines as it relates to upper respiratory tract infections.”
Dr Darville said there is only one confirmed positive case of Dengue in Eleuthera: a 30-year-old woman from Rock Sound.
Dr Darville said officials will perform toxicology tests on Chykino.
Up to press time yesterday, there were 168 confirmed dengue cases, most of them in New Providence.
Dr Darville noted that Grand Bahama has 41 cases. The Department of Environmental Health sent a large team to assist the island with surveillance.
Health officials confirmed the country’s first dengue fever death in September: a 9-year-old boy.
Chykino’s father, Obie Butler, said yesterday his son’s mother never told him the child tested positive for dengue.
He said residents in the community were surprised to hear about her claim.
He said he only learned his son had been sick on Friday.
