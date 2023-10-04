Pioneer Dawn Knowles to be honoured

THE Bahamas Football Association (BFA) proudly announces the renaming of the esteemed New Providence Primary School Soccer Tournament to the “Dawn N Knowles Primary School Soccer Tournament.”

This honour comes in recognition of Ms. Knowles’ enduring commitment and tireless efforts towards the event, which has showcased the athletic prowess and skills of under-10 and under-12 primary school students since 1995.

Knowles, the retired senior education officer responsible for physical education, played an instrumental role in the inception and consistent success of this event. Her dedication was evident during her 28 years of planning and executing the tournament, ensuring its continuity even after her retirement.

“It is wonderful for the tournament to be renamed in Ms. Knowles’ honour. I am an advocate for giving honour and showing appreciation to people while they are still here.

“We want to give her flowers while she can still receive them,” said current BFA president Anya James, emphasizing the importance of recognising Knowles’ contributions during her lifetime.

James further highlighted that renaming the tournament in Knowles’ honour not only acknowledges her remarkable contributions but also serves as a testament to her enduring legacy.

By celebrating her achievements while she is still with us, the BFA ensures that her impact and influence are duly recognised and appreciated by all.

When asked about her pivotal involvement, Daria Adderley, BFA council member responsible for women’s football development, said that it couldn’t happen to a more deserving individual.

“Ms. Knowles has been instrumental in organising the tournament from the beginning and remained a staunch supporter, even post her tenure in government service,” Adderley said.

An emotional Knowles was just thrilled by the honour. “I never expected such an honour from the BFA,” she stated. “I’m happy this is happening while I can enjoy it.”

Immediate past BFA president Anton Sealy, under whose leadership Knowles did much of her work, was also pleased with the gesture.

“Dawn Knowles was the driving force behind primary school sports in the Bahamas,” he stated.

“She was a big supporter and proponent. She ensured that soccer always had a space on the Ministry of Education’s sports curriculum and that soccer always had a presence in the schools.”

Highlights of the tournament’s storied history include the pre-COVID victories of Claridge Primary (boys) and Sadie Curtis (Girls) in 2019. The post-COVID champions were Sybil Strachan Primary (Boys) and Eva Hilton (Girls) in 2022. Notably, the tournament has produced exceptional talents, such as Lesly St. Fleur, a standout in both beach and grass national men’s teams, and Nesly Jean, the current head coach of the men’s national team.

The positive ripple effects of this youth tournament are undeniable. Over the years, it has played a vital role in amplifying competitive football in the country, acting as a conduit for many players to secure scholarship opportunities.

The BFA’s emphasis on grassroots development is a testament to the foundational importance of tournaments like these. As an organization, they firmly believe in grassroots as the sport’s lifeline. These initiatives not only sustain interest but also cultivate future leaders, equipping them with qualities like discipline, teamwork, and commitment.

Schools are eagerly anticipating the 2023 tournament edition, which is set to commence from October 17th to November 8th at RALD. Preceding the matches, the official Naming Ceremony will be held on October 16th, 2023 at the Breezes Resort. Details of special events and activities circling this ceremony will be unveiled soon.

The BFA remains committed to fostering football talents and encourages schools, parents, and fans to rally behind the upcoming tournament, offering unparalleled support to the young and budding football stars of the Bahamas.