Voter registration off to slow start in West Grand Bahama for upcoming by-election

VOTER registration in West Grand Bahama ahead of a by-election has got off to a slow start.

Administrator Leonard Dames, Jr, said a few people registered on Monday, while a Parliamentary Registration Department official said seven people registered between 9am and 6.30pm yesterday.

Vanessa Grant, from Eight Mile Rock, was one of the registrants.

“I feel it is important to vote,” she told The Tribune. “I was away in school, and now I have a say, and I encourage everybody to register,” she said.

A date has not been set for the by-election to fill the seat of former West End Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly on Monday last week.

As of September 2023, 5,689 people were registered in the constituency, which has 14 polling divisions, four of them in Bimini.

People can register at the administrator’s office in Eight Mile Rock and Bimini.

Mr Dames said people registering to vote must show proof that they are Bahamian citizens, 18 or older, not subject to legal incapacity, and have been a resident in the community for over three months.