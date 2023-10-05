Defence Force officers expected to be sent to Haiti already selected

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the 150 officers expected to be sent to Haiti for a multi-national security mission have already been chosen and trained.

“I imagine that we would have selected some who are Creole speakers,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “We do have Creole speakers in all of our security forces, but all of that we would disclose once the decision is made after the preliminaries have been gone through.”

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council approved a year-long multi-national security mission to Haiti, led by Kenya.

Mr Munroe said officials are studying the terms of the resolution.

“We will then have to get down to the details of a commitment,” he said. “What is proposed? What rules have to govern it? Depending on that, then we’ll make decisions. So we’re still at the preliminary stage.”

“The solution is to bring sufficient peace to Haiti for there to be free and fair elections held, and the Haitian people have to decide what will happen for Haiti.”

“That’s the position of the prime minister. It’s always been the position. We can’t impose a solution on them. It’s for them to have free and fair elections.”

“They can’t have it now. We have to see how quickly they can be put in a position to have free and fair elections.”

According to the United Nations, more than 3,000 homicides have been reported in Haiti this year and over 1,500 cases of kidnapping for ransom.