Defence Force officers expected to be sent to Haiti already selected

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the 150 officers expected to be sent to Haiti for a multi-national security mission have already been chosen and trained.
“I imagine that we would have selected some who are Creole speakers,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “We do have Creole speakers in all of our security forces, but all of that we would disclose once the decision is made after the preliminaries have been gone through.”
On Monday, the United Nations Security Council approved a year-long multi-national security mission to Haiti, led by Kenya.
Mr Munroe said officials are studying the terms of the resolution.
“We will then have to get down to the details of a commitment,” he said. “What is proposed? What rules have to govern it? Depending on that, then we’ll make decisions. So we’re still at the preliminary stage.”
“The solution is to bring sufficient peace to Haiti for there to be free and fair elections held, and the Haitian people have to decide what will happen for Haiti.”
“That’s the position of the prime minister. It’s always been the position. We can’t impose a solution on them. It’s for them to have free and fair elections.”
“They can’t have it now. We have to see how quickly they can be put in a position to have free and fair elections.”
According to the United Nations, more than 3,000 homicides have been reported in Haiti this year and over 1,500 cases of kidnapping for ransom.
Comments
bahamianson 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Need to send the plp best friends, sin e they are always invited to all the parties, get the top jobs. And get all the contracts. I guess the close friends and lovers do not want to go to Haiti on this mission. So all the other citizens get to go on this one. Whoopi, we are excited. Thank you for the opportunity.
Future 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Make sure send our Haitian national cops. Don’t send good Bahamian officers. We are going to need them to protect good Bahamian people when the time is ripe
JokeyJack 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Will Haiti have numbers on their ballots like we do, so the ruling Party can know who to have killed if they vote them out? Will they report the elections results by polling division, or will they keep that info a secret like we do here?
TalRussell 51 minutes ago
What if the Defense Minister's decision making of without thinking it through as to the strengths and blind spots.. --- Results in inviting the enemy to advance their Warring ways,--- Towards the shores of our Colony.of Out Islands. --- I am told that the fabric for a full-dress Ministerial Army Uniform is currently being stitched, and with insignia. --- Already, I has done begun the sketchings of a Cartoon character drawing in my mind. --- Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID