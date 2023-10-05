Pintard says Governor General’s speech failed to address critical issues

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said yesterday’s Speech from the Throne failed to address critical issues and was filled with “recycled” commitments.

The FNM held a press conference after Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt read the Speech from the Throne, which outlined the government’s legislative agenda.

Mr Pintard said by his count, 60 of 87 commitments in the previous Speech from the Throne remain unfulfilled.

“They added on top of the unrealised goals, an additional 63 commitments, some of which, again, was old commitments,” he said. “We are not convinced that they are even committed to those initiatives that on the surface sound good based on their track record.”

He added: “We expect that while the Speech from the Throne concentrates on legislative issues, it also signals the spirit of an administration and what policy positions they would take and what outcomes they hope to achieve.

“Those outcomes should be attached to several things. One, how are we going to reduce crime? Two, how are we going to deal with the issue of immigration, not just border protection, but the entire issue of sorting through the many permits that are out there, some granted illegally, the citizenships that have been granted some illegally? We expected their conversation to address these kinds of issues.

“What was amazingly absent was a strategy around how they would address out-of-control inflation and the struggles that small businesses have and their failure over the last two years to even find in their budget the $50m they promised would address the issue of micro small and medium-sized business development.”

Mr Pintard said the speech failed to address Grand Bahama’s economic challenges.

“Our worst year while in office and addressing the Dorian concerns is better than their best year,” he said. “They’re not paying the contractors since June of this year who engaged in small home repairs. But on the eve of the election, they’re running all through West Grand Bahama asking who needs to have a house fixed.”

Mr Pintard applauded the government’s announcements concerning people with disabilities. However, he said the government still hasn’t delivered on its promise to open a women’s shelter.