Christian Council shows up at ‘LGBT’ lecture it opposed

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ALL was calm when a sociologist delivered a lecture at a University of The Bahamas LGBT-related forum yesterday until officials opened the floor for questions and answers.

Then, the event became chaotic, with Christian Council members and supporters challenging the panellists who struggled to regain control.

The event –– a lecture by Dr Kreimild Saunders on ‘Black Bahamian Subject Formation: From Non-Subject to Subject Part II” –– is among several being hosted this month in celebration of LGBT pride.

Several Christian Council supporters attended the forum days after UB refused their demand to cancel the event.

More police officers than usual were present to provide security.

During the Q&A, a Christian Council supporter complained about the Bahamian flag being next to the LGBT flag.

Another person quoted a Scripture verse about sexual impurity.

Pastor Mario Moxey mentioned the American Psychiatric Association’s 1952 assessment of homosexuality as a “sexual deviation”.

“One of the key tenants of academia is we can be wrong, but we can evolve,” panellist Joey Gaskins said in response. “It is not unusual for scientists, social scientists in particular, to move from one position to the next in history as we learn more about things.”

At one point, Erin Greene, a panellist and LGBT advocate, asked Bishop Delton Fernander to control those with him.

“They have been disrespectful,” she said, prompting even greater commotion from the crowd. “You represent religious communities. Don’t be childish.”

After the event, Bishop Fernander told reporters: “What was clear to me was that the lecture was adjusted to lecture the church.”

Only a few UB students were on campus.

Some students who did not attend the event decried what they said was the Christian Council’s effort to meddle in the university’s affairs.

“I just feel like they overstep their boundaries with that, but I mean, if you want to do stuff for God, do it in the right way,” said R Hanna, a freshman.

Duvall Davis said the council had no reason to protest a university event.

“This is a learning environment, and we are not restricted on what we’re able to learn,” he said. “We can learn about whatever the university offers, mind it being controversial or not.”

Starr Jones, a third-year student, disapproved of the forum being held on campus and of the Christian Council’s approach to opposing it.

“I feel like it showed that it gave kind of the wrong example because as Christians, we shouldn’t hate people and we shouldn’t show hate toward whatever, however people want to live their lifestyle,” she said.

“So I feel like coming on campus, all that was unnecessary and people are gonna live their life regardless.”