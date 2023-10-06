Man accused of possession of unlicensed firearm

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old Freeport man accused of possessing an unlicensed firearm was charged this week in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

Brian Bethel, of No. 1 Jackfish Street, appeared in Court Three before Magistrate Laquay Laing on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Bail was granted in the amount of $7,000, with one or two sureties.

The matter was adjourned to November 21 for trial.