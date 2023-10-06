Police investigate after three injured in two separate fires

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate structural fires that injured three adults on Thursday.

The first incident occurred at around 3.45pm, when police were called to a single storey business establishment off Wulff Road that was engulfed in flames.

Fire service personnel responded and effectively contained the fire; however, the building sustained extensive damage. Additionally, two male employees, aged 39 and 47, were treated on scene by emergency medical technicians for non-life-threatening injuries and were later taken to the hospital for further medical attention.

The cause of the fire is unknown and police investigations are ongoing.

The second incident occurred at around 6.30pm, when Fire Services received reports of an explosion at a residence on Oxford Drive in Stapledon Gardens.

Responding officers found the kitchen section of a six room, single-storey stone structure extensively damaged as a result of a propane gas tank that had exploded.

A 35-year-old woman sustained burns to her body as a result of this incident and was transported to the hospital for further medical attention, where she remains stable.