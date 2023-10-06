THE winners of this year’s Secret Sound competition from 100JAMZ have been announced.

There were six Secret Sound winners this year: Dachenaelle Ermilus ($1,000); Birtchall Tucker ($3,300); Orey Godet ($200); Denise Lewis ($900); Agatha Gomes ($4,300); and Chavis Wallace ($300) for a total of $10,000.

A spokesperson for 100JAMZ said: “We congratulate our winners and thank our long-time sponsor, The Beauty Shack. Also, we thank our listeners whose enthusiastic participation and creative, out-of-the-box, answers made this year’s Secret Sound especially enjoyable.”