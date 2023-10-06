Speech a re-run of Pindling era

Editor, The Tribune.

Speech from The Throne a day after. Slept on the images and speech … 2000 people assembled and you could hear a needle drop throughout the speech, the lack of applause was stunning, the politicos and PR folks must have shuddered in their shoes.

Gist of speech, sorry a re-run of Sir Lynden’s Government’s speech from the throne and subsequent ones over the past 50 years. Yes, bright spot on Work permits if Treasury will be willing to loose needed revenue, work permits some $40m pa!

Little or nothing on the mending maturity of Sovereign Bonds only $718m next year where is that money coming from? So if the Minnis Government had won you really honestly don’t think there would have been a similar recovery? Empathizes on very low GDP in 2019 and 2020 to upswing in late 2021-2022 - no miracle you suddenly had tourism business, yes, high percentage cruise, but business.

All will be forgotten as a result of the announced location for late Hon Wilchcombe’s State funeral … da people cussing! Can understand costs would have been extraordinary, but go tell the people in Grand Bahama - West End and Bimini … You better make up with ceremonies after the Nassau funeral big time.

JEROME FLOWERS

Nassau,

October 5, 2023.