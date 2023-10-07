American woman thought to have drowned while snorkelling

An American woman has died in an apparent drowning during a snorkelling expedition at Rose Island.

The 65-year-old tourist from Danville, Kentucky, US, was snorkelling at Rose Island on Saturday shortly before 2pm when she became unresponsive.

Police said the woman was immediately retrieved from the water and transported to Montagu ramp, where emergency medical technicians were waiting to administer further care.

CPR was attempted on the way to the hospital but the efforts were unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

• Police also report that two males, aged 24 and 17, are in hospital after a shooting incident on Saturday in the Quakoo Street area shortly before 1pm.

It is reported that both victims were walking along Quakoo Street when two masked men in dark clothes approached them. One produced a firearm and opened fire on the pair.

The 24-year-old man suffered gunshot injuries to the face, while the 17-year-old was shot in the arm. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police on 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991/2/3 or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS.