EDITORIAL: Putting troops in harm’s way deserves discussion

THE country appears to be sleepwalking towards committing personnel to Haiti.

As the news comes that Kenya’s deployment of police officers to the country has run into a legal challenge, our own consideration of sending Bahamians into Haiti to tackle gang violence there has had surprisingly little discussion.

In Kenya, the legal challenge is over whether it is constitutional for police officers, rather than soldiers, to be deployed outside the country on such a mission.

Kenya has taken a leading role in the prospect of a multi-national force for Haiti, after it agreed to lead such a deployment after a United Nations Security Council resolution was approved last week.

The mission would be funded by voluntary contributions, with the US having pledged up to $200m.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis – who back in June said “I don’t know that there’s any appetite for any of the superpowers or anyone to put boots on the ground at this time” – said last week that his administration will now settle logistical issues relating to sending troops abroad, adding: “We are not just going to send them there without having a broad understanding of the mandate.”

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore, Raymond King, said the environment is not safe, but “we are resourced and prepared to keep any risk of casualty to a minimum”. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the 150 officers expected to be deployed have already been chosen and trained, adding that officials are studying the terms of the resolution, and noting: “What is proposed? What rules have to govern it? Depending on that, then we’ll make decisions. So we’re still at the preliminary stage.”

So at this stage, we have a commitment to send troops without, it appears, a clear understanding of what the mandate is that the troops will be operating under.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard has complained that the government failed to consult before pledging to send troops – however, he says the FNM does not oppose sending troops. Again, this is despite there being little clarity over the mandate – the mission – that the troops will be undertaking.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, meanwhile, has called for a resolution to be debated in Parliament before officers are sent abroad.

Putting troops potentially in harm’s way deserves a clear discussion – not just for the political leaders to be well aware of what is being proposed, but for those who are taking part in the mission, and their families, and the Bahamian public to be aware of what we are committing to.

Does there need to be a resolution? No. The deployment can take place simply with an order from the governor general under the terms of the Defence Act. But there is no reason why we cannot choose to hold such a resolution to demonstrate openness about the magnitude of the challenge we are taking on.

To be clear about the situation the troops would be going into, Haiti is a country riven by gang war, described as a failed state by Commodore King, and where there have been more than 3,000 murders this year so far and more than 1,500 kidnappings. The Haitian police is buckling under the strain, with 11,000 members to police 14 million people.

Even if our part in the mission is simply training police – and our part has not been made clear – that is still putting our troops in a potentially challenging situation given how many police have been targeted by gang members.

Dr Minnis suggested that The Bahamas should follow the UN’s lead, saying: “If the UN requires a resolution, then The Bahamas should insist that a resolution is brought to Parliament so it’s debated and discussed in Parliament with the involvement and input of the Bahamian people.”

There appears to be no legal hurdles so far of the kind that Kenya is encountering – but simply to make clear to the public what our situation is, it should be spelled out what the terms of our commitment is, how it will be funded, what our exit strategy is, how our troops will be supplied and how long we expect those troops to be away from home.

Discussing such matters does not need to mean opposition – it can be an opportunity to show unanimity if that is what is appropriate.

More to the point, if we are putting Bahamians in harms way, the least they deserve is for each MP to vote to say this is necessary.