FACE TO FACE: Sharon Martin – advancing the rights of workers and women in the workplace

By FELICITY DARVILLE

THE cause of women’s rights in the workplace took on a whole new meaning when, for the first time, a woman was placed at the helm of labour and industrial relations in the country. An agent of change in the unions, Sharon Martin always valued people and fought for their rights as workers to be protected. She made strides and history making moves that have advanced the position of women in unions in The Bahamas.

When Sharon became chairman of the National Tripartite Council (NTC) on August 5, 2021, she was the first woman to do so and as such, women’s groups in The Bahamas took notice. She knew that she was taking on a big mantle, and that there would be much work to do. But what she did not expect was that a small group of women with an overlooked and underrated agenda would capture her heart and give her a new cause to fight for.

This group of mostly nurses has been agitating for the rights of breastfeeding mothers and newborns in the country for decades. They were calling for all sectors of society to get on board and support the cause they felt would help increase the health of the population, while simultaneously helping to heal social ills and decrease incidents of violence. The Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) has made great strides at the maternity wards of the hospitals and at the clinics, encouraging breastfeeding as the healthiest and most affordable option for babies. Their work has resulted in an increase in breastfeeding in the country, as well as the creation of a more baby friendly environment at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

Once Sharon was elected as chairman of the National Tripartite Council, a council comprising the government, employers and workers, the BNBA set their sights on new goals for breastfeeding in The Bahamas.

Ampusam Symonette, former matron of PMH maternity ward, was the first to reach out to Sharon on behalf of the BNBA. They met at a Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) induction ceremony. There, nurse Symonette told her that the BNBA wanted to become more knowledgeable about the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Conventions regarding benefits for expectant mothers.

What Sharon did not know is that she was about to become enamored by a group of women whose passions would end up intersecting with her own.

On Sunday past, Sharon had the opportunity to share that journey as the keynote speaker of the 4th BNBA Awards banquet: “On April 22, 1987, I became a mother for the first time. I remember the indescribable - and as I understand it now universal - experience of holding my child, and my instant fear because I didn’t recall picking up a manual on what to do next. A quick inventory was going through my mind about how I intended to balance work with this new role as a mother. Yet honestly at that moment, or before 2021, I did not think about the stats, convention, policy or law on maternity leave. I knew The Bahamas had maternity benefits, but it was not a burning subject for me.

“That all changed in late 2021 when I connected with a dynamic group of breastfeeding warriors. Honestly, I wanted to know what breastfeeding had to do with me, almost 34 years old walking out of PMH with my bundle. I met with the BNBA team and learned more about their history since 1993. That is a 30-year journey. I told BNBA president nurse Trineka Hall that I was embarrassed on behalf of the nation that we had turned a deaf ear to their cries.

“On that fateful Friday afternoon when we met, they boldly released 30 years of their desires into the atmosphere. They stood resolute that on the top of their priority list, they were demanding that maternity leave be extended for an additional two months or another 12 weeks with half-days until babies are six months old. Further, paternity leave should be considered for fathers so that they, too, can become more actively involved to provide assistance for exclusive breastfeeding mothers.

“The more we spoke, the deeper my mind went into what these women were doing and my mind raced ahead with full knowledge that paid parental leave is not about taking days off from work; it’s about creating freedom to define roles, to choose how to invest time, and to establish new, positive cycles of behaviour.”

As that meeting progressed, Sharon clearly saw the connection between persisting barriers to women’s full equality and empowerment and the need to redefine - and in some cases destigmatise - the role of men as caregivers in Bahamian society.

“In order to liberate our women, we need to liberate our men,” she said.

“The assumption and common practice that women and girls look after the home and family is a stubborn and very real stereotype that not only discriminates against women, but limits men’s participation and connection within the family and society.”

As Sharon learned of the cause, she began to perceive the situation through her “Decent Work and Job Creation” lens, through her training with the International Labour Organisation. She found an “unending need” for lactation counselors to fill gaps created by deaths, retirement, reallocation and attrition.

For the National Tripartite Council, she said, human rights and the “humanness” of its decisions must always be considered, and they are guided by international labour standards. Sharon set up a formal meeting between the NTC and the BNBA, where a formal request for the NTC’s intervention was tabled.

At this formal meeting, it was acknowledged that The Bahamas is not a signatory to ILO Convention 183, Maternity Protection Convention, 2000. The BNBA discovered that their laundry list of demands were in tandem with a number of important framework including: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948); the United Nations Convention of the Elimination of All forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW 1979); the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989); the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (1995); the International Labour Organization’s Declaration on Equality of Opportunity and Treatment for Women Workers (1975); the International Labour Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and its follow up (1998); and the ILO’s Convention concerning Workers with Family Responsibilities (1981).

ILO Convention 183, Article 10, entitles a woman to one or more daily breaks or a reduction of hours of work to breastfeed her child, counted as working time and remunerated accordingly. The NTC also acknowledged that The Bahamas’ Employment Act needed amendment to comply with international standards. Article 4 of the Convention speaks to a minimum of 14 weeks maternity leave; The Bahamas currently offers 12 weeks leave.

There is much work to be done, but the power of women in leadership is proving its mettle as Mrs Ann Marie Davis, spouse of Prime Minister Philip E Davis, has also taken an affinity to the cause of the BNBA. She served as patron of the BNBA’s 4th Awards Banquet, where she told those gathered that she believes in breastfeeding, and that she breastfed her two children as long as she could. She touted many benefits including, ensuring that newborns receive colostrum to build their immunity and provide the first foundation of good health; the important social bonding and connection that breastfeeding creates, which has a ripple effect on society’s behaviour; and the benefits for the mother including burning calories and balancing hormones. With the same vigor that she addressed the 13th Commonwealth Minister’s Meeting on Women’s Affairs (13WAMM), Mrs Davis pointed out between breastfeeding and the resolution for many burning social issues today.

Senior nurse Carlotta Klass was one of the first three nurses to participate in a Trailing of Trainers Lactation Course in 1993 at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Barbados, sponsored by the World Health Organization (Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis was consultant at the time) and the Ministry of Health. She is considered the mother of breastfeeding in The Bahamas. She attended the awards ceremony held at Superclubs Breezes along with other outstanding pioneers, including nurse Linelle Thompson and Dr Lillian Jones. As president, nurse Trineka Hall has helped the registered NGO make great strides and she is elated to have the support of Sharon Martin as well as Ann Marie Davis and the Office of the Spouse.

The BNBA’s 4th Awards Banquet include: Minister of Education, Vocation and Technical Training Glenys Hanna Martin for long years of support to the BNBA; midwife Andrea Nottage; midwife Marilyn Smith; nurse Catriona McTaggart-Moncur; Dr David Adams, first Pastor of New Testament Baptist Church; nurse Dabrielle Munnings; midwife trained in UK and The Bahamas,as Constance Comery; midwife Anna Forbes; midwife Caroline Cartwright; and media advocate for breastfeeding Felicity Darville. I am very appreciative to have been recognised amongst this esteemed group of advocates.

The charge that Sharon gave to us ignited our desires to continue to spread the word and make a difference in our country in our own small way. Together, these small ways turn into magnanimous advances for the country over time.

Sharon knows this all too well. That’s what unions are all about. As a strong advocate for the Labour Movement in The Bahamas, she holds the distinct title of being the first female union president in the history of the National Insurance Board when she was sworn in as president of the Union of Public Officers. She also serves as president of the Women’s Association of the National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas, the official voice of labour in the country.

She is a former secretary of the National Tripartite Council before being elected chairman for the 2021-2024 statutory period. She will hold the seat for Labour as mandated by the National Tripartite Council Act, 2015. This is the first time during the NTC’s six-year existence that a woman is at the helm. What is also exciting is that more women union leaders are emerging, such as Sherry Benjamin, president of the Bahamas Communications and Public Workers Union (BCPOU).

Sharon also commended the work of attorney Yolantha Yallop, who represents the Government on the National Tripartite Council and co-chairs the Legislative and Policy Reform Committee with responsibility to review and make proposed amendments to the Employment Act 2017. Attorney Yallop, she said, champions the cause of the BNBA during NTC meetings and will make every effort to advance the amendment to the Employment Act and the necessary paperwork for the ratification of ILO’s Convention 183 by the Government of The Bahamas.

The BNBA’s wish list includes establishing breastfeeding sanctuaries or nooks in more workplaces; training caregivers with baby-friendly skills; giving breastfeeding parents access to specialty care; offering breast milk shipping; providing continuous postpartum care benefits; and ultimately, establishing a human milk bank for The Bahamas.

The BNBA’s Awards banquet served as the culmination of National Breastfeeding Week, as proclaimed by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, under the theme: “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents”.

Sharon is the mother of one daughter, Apryl Georgia, and is extremely family oriented and strongly believes in the support of a village. Her motto: “If I can help someone along the way” is manifested in those around her knowing that where she goes, she takes everyone with her. In her spare time, Sharon enjoys playing tennis and reading. This former executive of the Bahamas Writer’s Association enjoys writing and is currently working on releasing her manuscript “Mama Mentality”.

She is the CEO and founder of her company Winfluentials, combining her innovative vision and expertise in branding and marketing. The international Society of female professionals recently honoured her with the induction of lifetime membership into their over 100,000 diverse range of professional women worldwide. She worships at Bahamas Harvest Church where she is a founding member.