Families of victims killed by police call for justice and accountability at vigil

THE families of those killed during police-involved shootings renewed their calls for justice, accountability and closure for the beloved victims during a candlelight vigil ceremony on Friday.

More than 70 people gathered at the Father Marshall Cooper Community Park in the Masons Addition area, not far from Sandy Lane off McCullough Corner where Deangelo Evans, 20, affectionately known as “Dee”, was shot and killed by police on May 27, 2018.

Three years later, Azario Major, 31, was gunned down and killed by police outside Woody’s Bar on Fire Trail Road on December 26, 2021.

Both incidents, sparked tension between the families and the police. With loved ones simultaneously demanding answers and mourning the death of their loved one.

The incidents required investigations into the police officers involved, through the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following the rulings by the Coroner’s Court juries, both incidents were deemed homicides by manslaughter, leaving the families pleased, but also wondering, what comes next.

Acting director Cordell Frazier has to decide whether to charge the officers involved with a crime or let the matter end with the ruling.

On Friday, family members gathered on the Masons Addition Park after 7pm holding candles to remember and honor their fallen loved ones. They said justice will not be attained until those responsible are held to account.

Pedro Lee, Deangelo’s uncle pleaded with authorities for a fast and quick resolution to the matter.

“The verdict came down from Coroner’s Court and we’re looking forward to move on with that. But we can’t move on with that if we’re not getting any response from those entities.

“We’re pleading to them that we need a fast and quick response. We’re here to let them know we’re not stopping. We’ll fight and fight and fight. Our family is too big and we’re not letting down for no one. We’re fighting together as one. God has our backs.

“We’re asking for the Director of Public Prosecutions to move swift, because they take too long.”

Yolanda Maynard, cousin of Deangelo, said of Deangelo’s mother: “I see her pain, that was not an easy road. All of us walked it, but she walked a harder road, because that was her child.

“So, in this community, we stood with her and we’re ready to stand with her yet again. We’re going to march until we get justice. Justice is what we want and justice is what we’re going to get,” she said.

Frederick Major, Azario’s father, said he was disappointed that the Speech from the Throne, opening Parliament on Wednesday, did not include legislation to address accountability for police-involved killings.

“Mr Prime Minister, we’re calling on you to add to the legislation that there will be an accountability for all police officers who have ventured out of the course of their duty.”

Jeffrey Butler, a representative of Human Rights Bahamas, who also showed support at the vigil said: “That lawful gang that is the Royal Bahamas Police Force, yes there are good officers, yes there are great officers, there are officers that want to speak out on these things, but you can’t go against the grain. You’ll be lucky if you get desk duty.

“That’s the system we allowed to happen. But we are standing here tonight to break that system, to break that cycle, to break that culture,” he said.