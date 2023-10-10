Former Governor General CA Smith hospitalised

FORMER Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith was hospitalised yesterday.
He is stable, in excellent spirits, and grateful for the tremendous outpouring of concern and good wishes.
The 86-year-old became governor general on June 28, 2019. He left that role on August 31, 2023.
Sir Cornelius was the former representative of the Marco City constituency. As a former Cabinet minister in the Ingraham administrations, he served as minister of education, minister of public safety and immigration, ministry of tourism and minister of transport and local government.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
I wish Mr Smith all the best. He is a nice man . God has given him a good long life . But this place is not our home. We must all leave some time
