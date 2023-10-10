Man shot dead in Yellow Elder Gardens

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident on Monday night.

According to reports, the victim and a female passenger, both occupants of a silver Chevy Malibu, had just arrived at their residence on East Storr Court, Yellow Elder Gardens, shortly after 10pm, when two masked men in dark clothing exited a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle and opened fire on them. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying outside the driver's side of his vehicle.

The suspects fled the area travelling west on East Storr Court.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene and confirmed the victim showed no signs of life; the female was also examined and it was discovered that she received a superficial wound to the lower abdomen.

Police are actively investigating this incident and are appealing to anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919, 911, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.