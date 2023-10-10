Police search for two suspects after sexual assault

Police are searching for two male suspects responsible for sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman on Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7pm in western New Providence.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was in the company of a man known to her when she was taken to an unfamiliar location where they were met by a second man. Both men sexually assaulted her and robbed her of a cellphone and a undetermined amount of cash.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects responsible for this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, 911/919 or Crime STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.