$600m GB shipyard project gets approval

THE Bahama Shipyard Ltd, in partnership with Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation, has approval for a project estimated to have a significant economic impact on Grand Bahama’s economy over the next 25 years.

The $600m transformation project includes the construction, delivery to Freeport, and commissioning of two world-class floating docks that will allow the shipyard to service the entire range of cruise ships in operation and under construction, as well as much of the world’s commercial shipping fleet.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper said in a statement yesterday: “The timing of the Grand Bahama Shipyard expansion project coincides beautifully with our efforts to revitalize Grand Bahama’s tourism industry. This project is just the impetus that Grand Bahama needs to further boost the island’s economic growth. It is a strong show of confidence that Grand Bahama Shipyard is establishing the world’s largest ship repair facility in The Bahamas.”

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said: “The $600m transformation of Grand Bahama Shipyard marks a monumental investment for Grand Bahama. The shipyard has always been an important contributor to Grand Bahama’s economy, and this ambitious project will continue the revitalisation of our local economy. As the shipyard undergoes this remarkable evolution, it will serve as a beacon of progress, bringing jobs, entrepreneurial spin-off opportunities and a renewed sense of pride to the people of Grand Bahama. Together, we embark on a journey toward a brighter and more prosperous future.”

Already the largest private non-tourism employer in The Bahamas, the expanded shipyard operations will reportedly provide opportunities for Bahamians, local businesses, and contractors, including hundreds of full-time jobs at the shipyard once it is in full operation.