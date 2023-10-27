'Giant boost' as $600m transformational project launched at Grand Bahama Shipyard

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A $600m transformational project, which will include two of the largest dry docks in the world, was launched at the Grand Bahama Shipyard on Friday, and was said to be a “giant boost” to the island’s economy, tourism and employment.

The floating docks are being built in China and will accommodate 120,000-tonne lifts for repairing the largest cruise ships and commercial vessels. The docks are scheduled to arrive over the next two years.

The investment for the project is being undertaken by Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation, major shareholder partners in the shipyard.

Shipyard officials could not say exactly how many new jobs would be created for Bahamians at the shipyard.

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation Chester Cooper, and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey attended the launch.

Mr Davis touched on the longstanding issue concerning casual employment, suggesting the shipyard implement a new model that creates a career path to permanent jobs for those workers.

“Over the years, the issue of casual labour has not escaped our attention, he said. Many of these hardworking individuals, while playing a critical role in our industries, have not enjoyed the benefits, security, and stability that permanent workers do.”

Some of the challenges experienced by casual workers, the prime minister said, are lack of insurance, inability to secure job letters, secure credit, obtain loans, or access other financial services.

“This issue is not unique to Grand Bahama, but the shipyard has seen its share of challenges in this regard. The story of the worker who lost an eye testifies to the changes we need,” he said.

The Prime Minister proposed a new system for contract workers, one that envisions a process where, after a designated period or based on their performance, they can transition to full-time roles with all the attendant benefits.

He encouraged the shipyard to implement a model that creates a career path similar to the government’s Public Service Professional Engagement programme that creates permanent opportunities for participants at the end of a one-year period.

“The government is driving this change, and we encourage you to draw on our … programme for inspiration,” Mr Davis told shipyard officials.

“As we make progress on the implementation of the ILO Decent Work Programme, we recognise the gaps in our legislation when it comes to casual work. Today, I reaffirm our commitment to bridging this gap. My administration will do whatever it takes to ensure these hardworking individuals are afforded the dignity and financial security they rightfully deserve,” pledged Prime Minister Davis.

Mr Davis said the government expects an increase in permanent jobs at the shipyard once the expansion project is completed.

Additionally, he stated that the expansion of the apprenticeship programme to develop 16 to 20 apprentices every year will ensure that young Bahamians are primed to replace the foreign workforce at the shipyard.

“This is in line with my government’s establishment of a new unit within the Department of Labour to ensure that Bahamians are trained to fill roles currently held by foreigners. This initiative, as I mentioned in the House of Assembly, is a major move forward in protecting our workers and upholding Bahamianisation policies,” he stressed.

Dave Skentelbery, CEO of the Grand Bahama Shipyard, said that exact job numbers are not yet known as the two floating docks are not expected to arrive for another two years.

“There will be an increase in both direct and indirect employment as a result of this investment. It is very good news, but exact numbers are impossible to know at the moment,” he said.

“So, we are in the planning stages. The apprenticeship programme has restarted with 16 apprentices, and there will be 20 next year. So, by the time the docks arrive, there would already be some definite jobs within the company.”

Mr Skentelbery added that attracting customers will also determine their employment numbers. “The speed we can attract those customers back will also dictate the speed at which we can increase our workforce,” he explained.

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said the expansion project will reinvigorate Grand Bahama.

“There will be job opportunities for Bahamians in local businesses and contractors, including hundreds of full-time jobs once it is in full operation. We see a very bright future,” he said.

Josh Weinstein, CEO and Chief Climate Officer at Carnival Corporation, estimates that the project will bring billions of dollars in economic impact to Grand Bahama over the next 25 years.

With the expansion, he said, they will be able to significantly ramp up enrollment to 80 in the apprenticeship programme in the next few years at the shipyard.

Sarah St George, acting chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, said the $600m when combined with Carnival’s new Celebration Key totals over one billion in new investments by the cruise lines alone in Grand Bahama.

“It is a giant boost to the economy, tourism, employment,” she said, adding that the Hawksbill Creek Agreement was premised on making Grand Bahama an industrial and maritime metropolis.

Ms St George said that with the Freeport Harbour, the container port, and the shipyard expansion, Freeport is well on its way to becoming the maritime centre of the Americas.