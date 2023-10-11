Bahamas Professional Golf Tour season opens with a bang at Baha Mar

IT was an exciting start to the Bahamas Professional Golf Tour season when Riccardo Davis, founder of the tour, secured the victory at the BPGT Classic in September after some drama on hole 18 ensued between him and David Harris.

Playing at the Baha Mar resort’s Royal Blue Golf Course, Davis and Harris finished their round tied at two-over par 74 and needed a playoff to break the tie.

After they were tied at the end of the first round of playoff, Davis’ short game helped him to hold off a fierce Harris to start the season off with a bang as he made a birdie on that second playoff hole. Harris had to settle for second.

Next on the agenda is the Hillshire Farms Classic by Asa H Pritchard set for 2pm on Saturday, October 28.

“We are thrilled to have Hillshire Farms continue their sponsorship of the tour, their brand is one that is synonymous with golf development, and we continue to value their support,” Davis said.

Nolan Johnson won the amateur division in the Classic last month while Christopher Callendar won the junior division. All three division champions will be back in the Hillshire Farms Classic to defend their title.

As mentioned earlier, golfers of all skill level can participate whether they are a professional, amateur or junior as they will each have their own category.

There are great prizes in each division and golfers are encouraged to come out and give support to the professionals and those striving to reach the professional level as they hone their skills to excel professionally.

We have great sponsors such as Bahamas Waste, Breezes Resorts, Royal Blue Golf Club, R & E Imports & Sales, Sun Tee, Signature Events and Wild Flowers.

Anyone wishing to support the tour can do so by contacting the tour at bahamasprofessionalolftour@gmail.com

The tour is also in contact with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Ministry of Tourism to support the tour so that we import professional golfers to our home-grown tour.