Dunkin’ Donuts donates $10,000 to ‘Junkanoo Jingle to Bay’ 5k Race

DUNKIN’ Donuts Bahamas donated $10,000 towards the ‘Junkanoo Jingle to Bay’ 5k Holiday Race fundraiser to support youth development in The Bahamas.

The event’s title sponsor is also joined by Legacy Church, who will receive a part of the event’s proceeds, along with the Bahamas Humane Society. With the holiday season right around the corner, the festive event is slated to take place at 6am on December 16 at Arawak Cay. The event is opened to adults, children, and pets wanting to experience the holiday spirit for worthy causes.

Eldira Backford, director of marketing for Dunkin’ Donuts Bahamas, said it is a proud moment for the company to align itself with organisations that share the same goals.

“At Dunkin’ Bahamas we are proud to stand along organisations that have a shared passion for bringing awareness and action to relevant causes where support is needed in our communities,” Backford said.

She added that the idea behind the holiday race is not only to bring a fun and festive event to the community, but also bring local organisations, schools and communities together to support the development of the country’s youth.

Legacy Church will also greatly benefit from this year’s festive and fitness event as the non-profit organisation regularly works with the youth inside and outside of the church walls.

Rosemary Pena, apostle at Legacy Church, expressed gratitude to both Dunkin’ and Four Seasons Race Management for partnering with them and supporting the programme which caters to youth from 12-18 as well as young adults.

“Your sponsorship is not going to go to waste, our youth are already planning and plotting how they are going to maximise the donation and what they are going to launch, they are planning so many things,” Pena said.

The holiday fundraiser is set to be an exciting one, according to Marcel Major, chief executive officer and RRCA certified race director for Four Seasons Race Management.

“The race is dear to our hearts as we are deeply rooted in Junkanoo, we are also runners, health enthusiasts and community builders.

“JJtoBay5k blends all of our shared ideals while raising funds for youth development in The Bahamas,” Major said.

The route for the winter event will begin at Arawak Cay through downtown Nassau, Rawson Square and participants will turn around at Rubis East Bay near Commonwealth Bank and head back to Arawak Cay.

The cost for adults is $45, children are $35 and adults with one pet are $55.

Civic groups, churches, companies or friends are encouraged to form teams of ten for a cost of $35 per person. Santa suits will also be provided to participants to complement the holiday theme. “This will be such an exciting, family and pet-friendly holiday event, you won’t want to miss on Saturday, December 16 at Arawak Cay,” he said.

Registration is said to be going well as the community supports the youth and bringing awareness to non-profit organisations

Individuals can register for December’s event at www.fourseasonsracemanagement.com. Persons that wish to become a corporate sponsor or form a team can email jjtobay242@gmail.com or call 242-804-8595.

The event is also sponsored by Oaktree Medical Center, 100 Jamz, Walk-In Clinic, and IL Cares Foundation.