EDITORIAL: Familiar refrain as Family Islands talk of neglect

THE difference in treatment that some Bahamians get in comparison to others ought to shame our nation.

Family Islanders often find themselves not given as high a priority as residents of New Providence – with even Grand Bahamians often left to feel as though they are somehow second-class citizens of The Bahamas.

Since July, islanders on Andros have been plagued with power supply issues following a fire that destroyed all generator units at a BPL station.

Andros is far from the only Family Island experiencing power issues – nor are the recent problems the only time the island has struggled with power supply, but the fire has been disastrous for residents there.

Take seamstress Raquel Beneby, who was so frustrated by power problems that she considered renting an Airbnb in New Providence just to be able to get her work done as she tried to complete an order for 150 school uniforms. The power outages were so bad that it took until three weeks after the first week of school for her to complete her work.

Randy Butler, the former CEO of Sky Bahamas, who lives in Andros, talked of how you simply will not find some products on the island because there is a lack of confidence in being able to store refrigerated items. Ice cream? Not a lick of it. Medicine? Doctors look for an alternative.

Meanwhile, over in West End and Grand Bahama, with a by-election looming following the passing of Obie Wilchcombe MP, former representative Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe has acknowledged that more could have been done in the constituency.

This comes as both political parties prepare to battle for the seat – and despite having talked of no politics ahead of Mr Wilchcombe’s funeral, the PLP seems caught up in a dispute over whether any former MP, such as Shane Gibson, should run for the seat, while the FNM has had an internal debate over whether to run at all.

Such arguments about the political representation for an area bypass entirely the residents of the constituency who just want to be able to get the MP that will give them what they deserve, and not be left short as Ms Parker-Edgecombe admits.

Perhaps it’s too easy for MPs to ignore the needs of the Family Islands. The demands never reach the ears of many of the MPs, and Cabinet may focus on the islands with larger populations rather than address long-held needs for power, for jobs, for water supply, for all the things that New Providence enjoys.

It is interesting to note the tour of Family Islands being taken up by members of the US Embassy – we wonder what the stories are that will be heard by US representatives.

It is a familiar refrain that we hear from Family Island residents, however, that they are left short, that they do not get the same support as New Providence.

Our Family Islands must not be an afterthought – after all, that first word is important. Family. It is what they are. It is who we are.

Andros should just be the start – the fire was in July, why are people still struggling to keep their lights on? And how long must they expect to wait?

They deserve better.