Food security focus at opening of Caribbean Week of Agriculture

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis welcomed the kickstart of Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2023 yesterday, stressing the importance of food security and farming.

Several representatives from Caribbean countries gathered for the Caribbean Week of Agriculture opening ceremony at Breezes Club.

“The need for more resilient agri-food systems looms large,” Mr Davis said. “This year, as you would have heard, CARICOM’s research suggests that 52 per cent of the English-speaking Caribbean faces food security issues. The region has seen across-the-board food inflation in double digits over the past few years largely due to supply chain issues related to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Mr Davis noted food systems and economies are also susceptible to natural disasters and climate -driven extreme weather events.

“Despite these challenges, I remain hopeful about our agricultural prospects,” he said. “In the past year, the percentage of people facing food security issues has decreased, and we are well on our way to achieving the goal of reducing regional food imports by 25 per cent by 2025. In fact, collectively, we have achieved 50 per cent of this ambitious target. This represents a great stride forward when it comes to feeding ourselves and creating a sustainable agriculture industry.”

Mr Davis said the government is making food production and security efforts through climate, land, research grants, and infrastructural support.

“We are uniquely prepared to overcome the existing challenges,” he said. “While the global community has recently come to terms with the fragility of international food systems, for us in the Caribbean, this has always been the reality.”

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said that through the conference, stakeholders can discuss sustainable strategies to transform the country’s food system.