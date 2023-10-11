Kai Jones requests trade

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

National Basketball Association (NBA) professional player Kai Jones requested a trade from the Charlotte Hornets via the X social media platform on Monday night.

The decision came following the Hornets’ announcement two weeks ago that the forward/center would not be joining them at this year’s training camp and will be away from the team due to personal reasons.

However, Jones’ latest social media post might cost him up to $150,000 in fines or a possible suspension as it violates Section 18 of the National Basketball Players Association’s (NBPA) Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The former 2021 first round pick made his displeasure with the Hornets known on Monday night.

“I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE” he posted.

The 6-foot-11 player has recently made some questionable posts on social media, including openly criticising his teammates and exhibiting erratic behaviour on Instagram Live in the NBA’s offseason.

However, his latest post on X might be his costliest of them all.

Section 18 of the NBPA CBA states that any player or, for clarity, any player representative or person acting with authority on behalf of a player who publicly expresses a desire to be traded to another team shall be subject to a fine and/or a suspension.

As previously mentioned, the fine levied if in violation of this rule is $150,000.

In response to Jones’ offseason antics on social media and absence from training camp, the Hornets released a statement which said there is not a set timetable for the Bahamian big man’s return.

“Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons. There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team.

“Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time,” the statement read.

The team ultimately declined not to comment on this most recent matter.

In 67 career games, the 19th overall pick of the 2021 draft averaged 2.7 points per game along with two boards for the Hornets.