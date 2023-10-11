Police investigate drowning incident

Police on New Providence are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of a 51-year-old woman of Westland, Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly after 12pm, the victim was sitting with a male relative on the shoreline of a beach on Paradise Island when a strong wave carried them into the water.

Both individuals were submerged underwater and were rescued by lifeguards.

EMS personnel were summoned and transported both victims to the hospital where the woman later died. The male remains in hospital in stable condition.

Investigations continue into this matter.