Six-year-old in hospital after shooting incident

Police on Grand Bahama are questioning a 44-year-old man of Sunken Treasure Drive in connection with a shooting incident that has left a six-year-old boy in hospital.

According to reports, sometime around 8pm on Tuesday, police were notified of the incident by hospital officials.

Preliminary reports indicate the child was at home, when family members heard a loud bang and discovered the child inside a bedroom with injuries to the abdomen. The child was taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Acting on intelligence, police recovered a pistol along with a large quantity of ammunition and took the relative of the child into custody.

Investigations continue into this matter.